FARMER CITY — David Bowman, 71, of Farmer City, passed away at 11:05 a.m. Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his home in Farmer City.

Private services will be held at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton High School Science Department or the Clinton High School Athletic Boosters.

He was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Monticello, to Donald O. and Ruby Hayes Bowman.

Survivors include his brother, Dennis L. (Lynn) Bowman; one niece, Mia Bowman; one nephew, Jason (Heather) Bowman; and three great-nieces, Sophie, Maddie and Lucie, all of Washington; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant sister, Diane Bowman; and one niece, Stacey Bowman.

David served as a medic in the Army during Vietnam.

He graduated from Moore Township High School, Farmer City, in 1966. He graduated from ISU in 1970 with a BS in biology and chemistry. He later graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1994 with a master's degree in physics.

David retired from teaching at Clinton High School where he taught biology and physics. He had also taught biology at Heartland Community College, Normal.

