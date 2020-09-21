David Burton Mercier

During his time in New York, he met his “Beshert” wife, Gladys F. Tietz. They were married February 14, 1980 at the Harkness House of Ballet in New York City and celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

David had many hobbies which included flying, fishing, hunting, golfing, rocketry, rock and gem collecting. He was an avid reader and always had a wealth of knowledge to share. David considered himself a wine aficionado and was known for saying “It doesn't get better than this.” He was a friend to everyone he met. His love for family and friends was apparent through the years, especially to his grandchildren.

David is survived by his Wife Gladys F. Mercier of Kappa; Daughter Meredith (Pedro) Diaz of Bloomington; Grandchildren Viviana and Owen Diaz of Bloomington; Mother Mary L. Mercier of Carlock; Sisters Karen (Rich) Crusius of Bloomington and Mary Jo (Sandy) Adams of Carlock: Brother Tom (Sandy) Mercier of Carlock; several nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews; Ruby his black lab puppy. He is preceded in death by his Father E. Burton Mercier; maternal grandparents John C. and Frances Gooding; paternal grandparents Charles and Ruth Mercier.