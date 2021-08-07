 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David E. Beutel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MORTON — David E. Beutel, 93, peacefully passed away at 03:12 on August 7, 2021 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

David was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont where his funeral will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 9, 2021. His visitation will be held Sunday the 8th at the church Fellowship Center (601 S. Chestnut St.) in Tremont, from 1 to 4 PM. Further visitation will be from 9:00 to 9:45 Monday prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian cemetery located in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor and Apostolic Christian Harvest Call (Hospital Lumiere).

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News