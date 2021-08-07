David E. Beutel

David was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont where his funeral will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 9, 2021. His visitation will be held Sunday the 8th at the church Fellowship Center (601 S. Chestnut St.) in Tremont, from 1 to 4 PM. Further visitation will be from 9:00 to 9:45 Monday prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian cemetery located in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.