DANVERS — David Franklin Bedwell, age 55, of Danvers, met the Lord on February 20, 2021 peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 27, 1965 in Battle Creek, Michigan to William "Henry" Franklin and Janet "Jan" Gay (Trine) Bedwell. He married Linda JoAnn Kath on April 13, 1996 in Bloomington IL.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Bedwell and son Olympia High School Senior David Andrew "Drew" Bedwell of Danvers. His father; his brothers: Gregory (Mel)Hoenes and Michael (Anne) Hoenes; his sister, Sherry (Chris Yingling) Bedwell; and sister-in-law, Virginia Cebricus Hoenes all of Battle Creek MI; and 24 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Victoria "Tori" Ann Bedwell on October 8, 1997; his mother, Jan; mother-in-law, Joyce Kath; and three brothers: Tim Hoenes, Doug Trine, and infant, Steven Hoenes.

Dave was a hardworking and courageous man born with Alports Disease that attacked his kidneys and who was a recipient of two kidneys during his lifetime. His living angels were his brother Gregory Hoenes and a family friend Tina Keedy. He battled cancer for the last two years of his life.

Dave made a confession of faith in the Lord Jesus as his Savior and was baptized as a symbol of his faith at Rock Creek Bible Church in Congerville.