DANVERS — David Franklin Bedwell, age 55, of Danvers, met the Lord on February 20, 2021 peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 27, 1965 in Battle Creek, Michigan to William "Henry" Franklin and Janet "Jan" Gay (Trine) Bedwell. He married Linda JoAnn Kath on April 13, 1996 in Bloomington IL.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Bedwell and son Olympia High School Senior David Andrew "Drew" Bedwell of Danvers. His father; his brothers: Gregory (Mel)Hoenes and Michael (Anne) Hoenes; his sister, Sherry (Chris Yingling) Bedwell; and sister-in-law, Virginia Cebricus Hoenes all of Battle Creek MI; and 24 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Victoria "Tori" Ann Bedwell on October 8, 1997; his mother, Jan; mother-in-law, Joyce Kath; and three brothers: Tim Hoenes, Doug Trine, and infant, Steven Hoenes.
Dave was a hardworking and courageous man born with Alports Disease that attacked his kidneys and who was a recipient of two kidneys during his lifetime. His living angels were his brother Gregory Hoenes and a family friend Tina Keedy. He battled cancer for the last two years of his life.
Dave made a confession of faith in the Lord Jesus as his Savior and was baptized as a symbol of his faith at Rock Creek Bible Church in Congerville.
One of his many interests was sports. He was a bowler and earned his 300 ring. He was an avid Nascar Kevin Harvick fan and followed the Michigan Wolverines, New England Patriots and Detroit Lions, and Detroit Redwings. He was especially passionate in his support of his son Drew in all his sports activities. Dave also enjoyed coaching Drew's Youth Football teams as well as his T-Ball team. He enjoyed antiquing and collected mechanical banks.
Dave graduated in 1984 from Pennfield High School in Battle Creek, MI.
Dave started at the age of 12 working on dairy farms and continued for 24 years. He later worked for Mechanical Devices, NuAir and Caterpillar for 14 years.
His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at White Oak Community Building in Carlock. Pastor Phil Bachman will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 Wednesday, also at the community Building. Social distancing and other COVID guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in Lantz Cemetery in Carlock. A luncheon for family and close friends will be at the Carlock Community Building. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
The family requests no flowers, but instead a memorial be made on behalf of Dave to Drew Bedwell School Fund set up at Heartland Bank or Lantz Cemetery Fund.
