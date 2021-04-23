NORMAL — David Freburg, 73, of Normal, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at their second home in Green Valley, AZ, surrounded by family.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Prairie City Cemetery, Prairie City, IL.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Normal or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born January 25, 1948 in Avon, son of Ernest and Verda (Ikerd) Freburg. He married Laura J. Lock on June 15, 1973 in Prairie City.

As a follower of Christ, David's calling was to be a devoted husband to Laura and proud father to Benjamin (Ashlee) Freburg, Dan Freburg, Carrie (Ben) Murphy. Also surviving are three siblings: Rex (Stephani) Freburg of FL and Mary Frances (Bob) Clark and Amy Lewis, both of AZ.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Todd Freburg.

David's great passions in life were owning Whippit Janitorial for 35 years and coaching basketball and baseball at Bloomington Junior High and Calvary Academy. He had many hobbies, but he enjoyed marble collecting the most. He lived his life by the standard God gave him not by what others thought he should do. Cancer may have taken his body but not his spirit and quick wit, and he was able to par the last golf hole he played. David always appreciated and his family would like to thank, the people who poured goodness into his life.