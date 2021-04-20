NORMAL — David George Poultney, 81, of Normal, IL died April 18, 2021 with his wife by his side. David was born November 29, 1939, the third son of George and Ruth (King) Poultney in Leominster, MA. He married Judy Rommer on June 2, 1962 in Pearl River, NY. She survives; they had been married 58 years.

Also surviving are two sons: Gregory (Jody), Bloomington, and Derek (Carey), Ojai, CA. There are four grandchildren: Sarah and Colin of Bloomington and Emerson and Noah of California. Family survivors are brothers: Sherman (JoAnne), Pittsboro, NC and Donald (Sally), Gardner, MA; a sister Karen (Glenn) Eschrich, Lakeland, FL; as well as sister-in-law Patt Rommer, NY; and brothers-in-law: Robert Rommer, TN and Bob Battey, WA.

David attended Drew University, Madison, NJ where he played college basketball and tennis, graduating in 1961. He received his Ph.D from the University of Michigan in 1968. His teaching career in music history and theory spanned years at the University of Missouri, Texas Tech University, and especially Illinois State University from 1968-1998, where he was a full professor of Music. He authored three books about music and was famous in the family for his many "Poultneyisms". He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal.