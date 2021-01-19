David Glynn Ahlemeyer

He was a member of Indian Creek Golf and Country Club having served on its board of directors. He also was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury and served on its church council and served on the Fairbury-Cropsey school board.

Dave and Diane loved watching sports at every level. They attended every sporting event that their children and grandchildren played as well as any other sporting event that was being held in the surrounding communities. Dave loved Prairie Central Athletics helping to reinstate the PC Hawks Athletic Boosters and he was instrumental in starting the Prairie Central Senior Athletic Banquet. He secured University of Illinois head basketball coach Lou Henson as the athletic banquets first guest speaker. His passion for all things Prairie Central Athletics, led the athletic department to award him the honor of being Prairie Central Hawk Fan of the year.