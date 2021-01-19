David Glynn Ahlemeyer

BLOOMINGTON — David Glenn Ahlemeyer, 80, Bloomington and formerly of Fairbury died at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Good Samaritan of Pontiac.
Cremation rites will be accorded with a private family gathering on August 1, 2021 at one of his favorite getaways, Lake Lawn Lodge, Delavan, WI. More information will be forthcoming about a public gathering to be held on July 31, 2021 at Indian Creek Country Club, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to Prairie Central Athletics, 605 N. 7th St., Fairbury, IL 61739.
Dave was born October 5, 1940 in Fort Benning, Georgia the son of Edward Herman and Alma Charlotte Peterson Ahlemeyer. He married Diane L. Bressner on August 1, 1975 at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet, IL. She survives in Bloomington.
Other survivors include his children: John Mark (Shelly) Ahlemeyer, Bloomington, Chad (Jenny) Ahlemeyer, McKinney, TX, Addie (Tony) Ince, Bloomington; six grandchildren: Ellyn and Kara Ahlemeyer, Ali and AJ Ince, Owen and Ava Ahlemeyer; one brother, Edward Ahlmeyer, Indian Wells, CA; one brother-in-law, Robert Strietelmeier, Highlands Ranch, CO.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Hester Strietelmeier and sister-in-law, Virginia Ahlmeyer.
Dave was a 1958 graduate of Valley High School, Louisville, KY. In 1963 he received his Bachelor of Arts degree and in 1965 his Juris Doctorate of Law degree, both from Valparaiso University. Dave served as the Livingston County Public Defender for many years and had an Attorney at Law private practice.
He was a member of Indian Creek Golf and Country Club having served on its board of directors. He also was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury and served on its church council and served on the Fairbury-Cropsey school board.
Dave and Diane loved watching sports at every level. They attended every sporting event that their children and grandchildren played as well as any other sporting event that was being held in the surrounding communities. Dave loved Prairie Central Athletics helping to reinstate the PC Hawks Athletic Boosters and he was instrumental in starting the Prairie Central Senior Athletic Banquet. He secured University of Illinois head basketball coach Lou Henson as the athletic banquets first guest speaker. His passion for all things Prairie Central Athletics, led the athletic department to award him the honor of being Prairie Central Hawk Fan of the year.
