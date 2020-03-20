David Haake

BLOOMINGTON — David G. “Dave” Haake, 94, of Bloomington, Pantagraph staff writer for 34 years, died Feb. 12, 2020, in Acton, Maine.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life memorial service will be conducted privately at 11 a.m. March 28 at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington. Due to the coronavirus, the service will be private and the visitation and luncheon have been canceled.
The service may be attended virtually by streaming live on secondpres.com or youtube.com/c/secondpres.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.
