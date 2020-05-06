David J. Guimond

His biggest passion was attending his sons' many extracurricular activities. He greatly enjoyed running the course to cheer on his boys at their cross country meets and attending his sons' concerts. David had an incredibly infectious smile and garnered friends easily and held them dear. He would do anything for someone he knew. He impacted so many lives here on earth by showing what it meant to love fiercely. We will all miss him dearly but know that God had given him many blessings while he was here and now David will be able to thank God in person.