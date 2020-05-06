BLOOMINGTON — David J. Guimond, 54, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (May 4, 2020) at home, surrounded by his family.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will be held. A service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 15175. They provide help to local organizations in Bloomington-Normal.
He was a son of Maynard and Clara Churchwell Guimond. His wife, Jennifer, of 28 years survives.
David was a loving and proud husband and father. He was also a caring son and brother. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and received his taekwondo black belt alongside his three sons.
His biggest passion was attending his sons' many extracurricular activities. He greatly enjoyed running the course to cheer on his boys at their cross country meets and attending his sons' concerts. David had an incredibly infectious smile and garnered friends easily and held them dear. He would do anything for someone he knew. He impacted so many lives here on earth by showing what it meant to love fiercely. We will all miss him dearly but know that God had given him many blessings while he was here and now David will be able to thank God in person.
Also surviving are three sons, Grant Guimond, Jacob Guimond and Drew Guimond; his mother, Clara Hilsenhoff; three brothers, Russ Guimond, Mike Guimond and Don (Claudia) Guimond; and two nephews, Forrest and Jon.
He was preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Bob Hilsenhoff; and a sister-in-law, Ann Guimond.
