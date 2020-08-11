David K. Ashbrook

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — David Kenly Ashbrook, 88, longtime Bloomington-Normal civic leader, died Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020).

He will be buried in a private service at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington next to his wife Norma Jean Ashbrook, who died in 2009.

David was born at home on a small farm on the banks of the Kaskaskia River near Sullivan, the son of Clara and Arthur Ashbrook. He reveled in his reputation among family and friends for jokes and pranks, and delighted in telling his grandchildren he walked uphill both ways to a one-room schoolhouse through blizzards so deep that only his head would show.

He met Norma at the University of Illinois, and they were married the day before their graduation, where he received his diploma and his lieutenant bars from ROTC. He served two years in the Army, stationed in Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina and Kansas.