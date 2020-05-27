David Killian

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — David Patrick Killian of Lexington, S.C., passed away Sunday (May 24, 2020) at Lexington Medical Center, South Carolina.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis, who would have celebrated 57 years of marriage with him on June 5 of this year. He is also survived by his son, Tim, and his wife, Stephanie, Lexington, S.C.; grandson, Nicholas Patrick, Wake Forest, N.C.; brother, Steve, Seminole, Fla.; sister, Mary Kay, and her husband, Ralph Schmitt, Ellsworth; sister, Nora, and her husband, Wade Butler, Morton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dave was born October 1946 in Bloomington, to Raymond and Katheryn Moody Killian. Other than his parents, Dave was predeceased by his sons, Gary Patrick and David Michael, as well as his brothers, Jim, Raymond Jr. “Shorty” and Mike Killian.

Dave pursued a career in the information technology field. He worked primarily with the IBM AS 400 Mainframes long before the introduction of the World Wide Web and some of his employers included Jones & Laughlin, Teledyne Technologies, Lear Siegler and Gardner Denverooper Power Tools. The acquisition of Gardner Denver by Cooper was the pivotal event that brought the Killian Family to South Carolina during the summer of 1982.