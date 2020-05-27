David Killian

LEXINGTON, S.C. — David Patrick Killian of Lexington, S.C., passed away Sunday (May 24, 2020) at Lexington Medical Center, South Carolina.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis, who would have celebrated 57 years of marriage with him on June 5 of this year. He is also survived by his son, Tim, and his wife, Stephanie, Lexington, S.C.; grandson, Nicholas Patrick, Wake Forest, N.C.; brother, Steve, Seminole, Fla.; sister, Mary Kay, and her husband, Ralph Schmitt, Ellsworth; sister, Nora, and her husband, Wade Butler, Morton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dave was born October 1946 in Bloomington, to Raymond and Katheryn Moody Killian. Other than his parents, Dave was predeceased by his sons, Gary Patrick and David Michael, as well as his brothers, Jim, Raymond Jr. “Shorty” and Mike Killian.
Dave pursued a career in the information technology field. He worked primarily with the IBM AS 400 Mainframes long before the introduction of the World Wide Web and some of his employers included Jones & Laughlin, Teledyne Technologies, Lear Siegler and Gardner Denverooper Power Tools. The acquisition of Gardner Denver by Cooper was the pivotal event that brought the Killian Family to South Carolina during the summer of 1982.
Dave's interest in his earlier years included woodworking, tennis, racquetball, basketball, fishing and travel. After Dave's move to South Carolina, NASCAR became his favorite pastime. He loved Bill Elliott and always looked forward to Daytona 500 and the start of the NASCAR season. He also loved to pull for the Gamecocks and never missed an opportunity to watch any and all Gamecock sports. In recent years, you could find Dave enjoying his retirement. Whether he was riding his John Deere tractor, tending to their garden, watching the Food Network in search of his next spicy dish or catching a Western classic, Dave lived his life to its fullest. He was born and raised Catholic and took his faith very seriously as a member and usher at Corpus Christi for close to 37 years.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Lexington Medical Center for taking such wonderful care of Dave during his brief stay with them.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Lexington, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Corpus Christi Food Pantry.
Condolences to www.barr-price.com.
