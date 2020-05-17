BLOOMINGTON — David L. Ewert, 90, Shawnee, Kan., passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at Villa St. Francis. David was born on Oct. 25, 1929 to Lillian B. (Callahan) and Louis C. Ewert in Bloomington.
On Nov. 24 1949, C. Janeice Urban married David L. Ewert in Bloomington.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Janeice, and granddaughter Christina Ewert Bandel. Survivors include children Beth Ewert, Julie Ewert-Hays (Dan), Christopher Ewert (Debbie), Lisa Elming (Greg), Denise Ewert Bandel (Tim), Laurie Ewert-Krocker (Jim), and Diane Sabadish (Joe); David is also survived by 17 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
David Ewert was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Chicago Board of Trade. He spent his life working in the agricultural commodities and trade industry.
Dave left a legacy of strong family ties, enthusiasm for life, a gift for story-telling, and a lifelong support of the Cubs, Royals, and Chiefs. He was beloved by his children and grandchildren and will be remembered as a pillar of strength and a source of infectious joy by his family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.