BLOOMINGTON — David L. Petersen, 47, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2020) in Bloomington.

A drive-thru visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family service will be held with burial in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Petersen Family.

He was born Jan. 19, 1973 in Joliet, a son of Earl L. and Karen M. Yagac Petersen. He married Kathryn “Katie” Becker on May 21, 2016, and she survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are his parents; two brothers, James (Geneva) Petersen and William (Tracy) Petersen; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Yagac; his children, Hanna Hyman and Skyler Petersen Pittman; niece, Kaylin Petersen; nephew, Jackson Petersen; and stepson, Anthony Pinz.

Dave had a natural talent as a mechanic, owning and operating Petersen Automotive in Bloomington. He enjoyed fishing, golf, NASCAR, motorcycles and his dogs.

