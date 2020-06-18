David L. Raymer

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — David Lee Raymer, 72, of Alamogordo, N.M., passed away June 10, 2020, in Alamogordo, N.M., after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He graduated from Normal Community High School and Illinois State University. He then enlisted in the Air Force where he earned his master's degree. He served as an agent in the Office of Special Investigation for 20 years. After his retirement from the military, he was employed as an investigator for the Illinois Attorney General. Upon his second retirement, he relocated to New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Florence Beal.
Survivors include his brother, Richard (Sandy) Beitz, Panama City Beach, Fla.; a nephew and three nieces.
He requested cremation and his ashes will be interred with his parents in Bloomington at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.