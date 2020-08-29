David Lee DeVary

Four years later, with the constant encouragement of his father, David broke free from the "velvet handcuffs" of agency life and headed for Santa Fe to focus solely on his art. He and Barbara had divorced. He later married a colleague, Lora Morton, and they welcomed a daughter, Lee Lindsay. David's career as a New West painter was successful -- both commercially and artistically. He created a unique, stylized, idealized, and romanticized vision of the West -- iconic "Marlboro" men and cowgirls with attitude.

His work can be found in the permanent collections of four major art museums as well as many prestigious corporate and private collections worldwide.

To know him was to love him, and David touched more lives than he could ever know. Many of his friends and colleagues credit his example with allowing them to break away and follow their own dreams in the creative arts. Always recognizable by his radiant, full-body smile, David was a gentle man, a kind man, a charmer, and a “hoot.”

In addition to his family and friends, he loved fried chicken, dancing, his 1968 Olympic sneakers, traveling, looking good, bright colors, babies, beautiful women, New York City, the movies, and anything Joan Didion wrote.