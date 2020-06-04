× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRBURY — David M. Franklin, 79, Fairbury, died at 8:27 a.m. Monday (June 1, 2020) at his residence, Fairbury.

Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, followed by an 11 a.m. Monday graveside service at Forrest Township Cemetery with Pastor Dan Robertson officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family suggests memorials be given to the Livingston County Humane Society.

He was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Fairbury, the son of Richard C. and Frances M. Healy Franklin. He married Jeanette A. Donley on June 20, 1965, in Cullom. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include two brothers, Dennis (Diane) Franklin, Chenoa, and Mark (Samantha) Franklin, Union, Wash.

He had been employed at the Nichols Homeshield plants in Chatsworth and Davenport, Iowa, until his retirement. He belonged to the MG British Sports Car Club and was a lover of nature and dogs.

