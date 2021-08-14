VACAVILLE, California — David Milliman passed away on August 5, 2021 in Vacaville, CA at age 81.

He was born in Hudson, MI, son of Burdette Liberty and Virginia (Hale) Milliman on July 8, 1940.

Dave was a wonderful husband, father, and a phenomenal grandfather. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and his warm demeanor. His youngest grandson stated, "He was the strongest and gentlest person I'll ever know." He was an avid pool player and sports fan. As an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor, he touched and improved hundreds of lives. He worked 33 years at the Bridgestone-Firestone plant in Normal, IL and was active in the URW Union.

David is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 32 years, Christine Milliman of Vacaville, CA; his devoted daughter, Amanda (Milliman) Beach; her husband, Shawn and Dave's beloved grandchildren: Tuesdae, Phoenix, and Hawkeye Beach of Chicago; his three sons: Jeff Milliman and his partner, Betsy Huffman of Towanda; Scott Milliman and his wife, Misty of Washington; Andy Milliman of Hudson; and his sister and best buddy, Betty Milliman of Hudson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.