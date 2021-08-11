BLOOMINGTON — David P. Uban, 74 of Bloomington, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO, with his daughter and granddaughter by his side.

Visitation will be Monday, August 16, 2021 from 10:00 – noon, with memorial service at noon. A private inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society.

David was born November 18, 1946 in Peoria, IL, the son of Chester W. and Dorothy (Eulitz) Uban. He married Dianne (Shaffer) Uban Troxel later they divorced but remained friends.

He is survived by two children: Cari Cavitt of Bloomington and Bradley (Elena Boiarskaia) Uban of NC; granddaughter Revin Sandrock; his brother Karl (Ginger) Uban; and his sister Karyl (Jim) Kafer; and huge family of Bill W. and Mr. Kitty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Jeff Kafer, and his cat "D.J.".

He served in the Navy and later became a member of Local 99 Plumbers & Pipefitters, doing heating and cooling work for Service Contractors and then for Illinois State University. He loved fishing, golfing, and loved watching the Bears play.

He was a bit of a jokester, always wanting to make people smile. He was known for saying hold my watch. He was a very generous man including bringing cookies and treats to make peoples days better. He helped a lot of people in need through his lifetime. He always said every day is Christmas when you wake up and he truly meant it. He will be missed by many.

