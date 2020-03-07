David Ridgeway

SAYBROOK — David Leon Ridgeway of Saybrook died Feb. 16, 2020, at Aperion Care, St. Elmo. David, 86, fought a long six-year battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born April 6, 1933, in Lovington, to Charles and Lydia Tribbey Ridgeway. He grew up in the Holder area with six brothers and three sisters. He married Marion Walker on July 3, 1956. Their three children are Bruce (Mary Ellen), Timothy (Debbie) and Pamela (George) Rakers. They were married until 1985. On June 15, 1989, David married his brother Charles' widow, Joanne Ridgeway, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Joanne's young children, Elizabeth and Edward, became his second family to love and raise.

He served four years in the Navy and saw action in the Korean War. Dave retired from the railroad as superintendent of the Rocky Mountain Division of Amtrak. His railroad career began in the yards in Bloomington. He became an electrician, a fireman and an engineer for the GMO which later became Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. He had an office at Union Station for many years as a road foreman. In 1986, he was hired by Amtrak as superintendent of the Rocky Mountain Division in Salt Lake City. His crew stretched over seven states in the “Bermuda Triangle” of Amtrak. He once made spaghetti for three days to feed his 200 men as the crews passed through.

