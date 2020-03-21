BLOOMINGTON — David Stanley Anderson of Jonesboro, Arkansas, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at the age of 82. After several months of declining health, David died peacefully with his children at his side in the home.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

David was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Fertile, Iowa, to the late Stanley and Mildred Tenold Anderson. He grew up in Joice, Iowa, on the family farm, where he cultivated a lifelong love of animals. A graduate of the University of Iowa in 1961, he worked in the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department before moving his family to Normal, Illinois, in the same position in 1965.

In 1970, David was hired by the town of Normal to become its first city manager, a position he held for 29 years before retiring in 1998. Among his many accomplishments in this role were the new City Hall offices and fire stations. He was instrumental in the completion of the Constitution Trail, the Ironwood Golf Course and Subdivision, the College Hills Mall, the redevelopment of 1 Normal Plaza and the moving of Amtrak’s station from Bloomington to Normal. He was also proud to have been involved in securing the Mitsubishi automotive plant to Normal and was honored when the Ash City Park was renamed Anderson Park upon his retirement.

