David Stokke

David worked for Cargill then Union Roofing for over 28 years as an accountant. He made many lifelong friends before retiring to spend more time with his wife and family. David enjoyed learning about history, tending to his garden, and spending time with his kids and grandkids! He loved to grow all kinds of flowers and vegetables he could share with his family and friends. He and Carol spend many hours on the road during retirement attending as many of their grandchildren's activities as they could. Over the years he volunteered with the Chenoa Zoning Board and Chenoa Historical Society and was selected Chenoan of the year in 1992. David was known as a man who would chat with everyone. He always had a story to share but also enjoyed listening to others stories as well. His sense of humor was enjoyed by many.