CHENOA — David Stokke 81, of Chenoa passed away at 9:38am, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.
David was born November 8, 1939 in Thief River Falls, MN to Alfred and Agnes (Hastad) Stokke. He married Carolee Mains in April, 1960 in Minneapolis, MN. Together they had three children, Mike, Marie and Marsha.
After a few moves, the family settled in Chenoa, IL in 1970. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he volunteered many hours over the years. His fellow parishioners were many of David's closest friends.
David worked for Cargill then Union Roofing for over 28 years as an accountant. He made many lifelong friends before retiring to spend more time with his wife and family. David enjoyed learning about history, tending to his garden, and spending time with his kids and grandkids! He loved to grow all kinds of flowers and vegetables he could share with his family and friends. He and Carol spend many hours on the road during retirement attending as many of their grandchildren's activities as they could. Over the years he volunteered with the Chenoa Zoning Board and Chenoa Historical Society and was selected Chenoan of the year in 1992. David was known as a man who would chat with everyone. He always had a story to share but also enjoyed listening to others stories as well. His sense of humor was enjoyed by many.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Agnes, siblings, Edward, Rosemary, Margaret, Steve and John. He is survived by his wife; Carolee, his siblings: Ted, Richard, Roberta, and Paul; his children: Mike (Julie) Stokke, Marie (Steve) McMurray, and Marsha (Ron) Cooley; his grandchildren: James Stokke, Christopher McMurray, Jacquelyn (Gavin) Williams, Austin McMurray, Ashley McMurray and Parker Cooley.
A private mass will be held for the family. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chenoa, IL. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is assisting the family with arrangements.
