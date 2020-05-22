× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

David Stroud, 78, of Armington, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.

Private graveside services will be held with Rev. Carl Johnston officiating. Burial will be at Hittle Grove Cemetery in rural Armington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

William David Stroud was born October 30, 1941, in Bloomington, the son of William Bert and Mildred Lorraine Kindred Stroud. He was united in marriage to Kay Ann Mittelsteadt on May 9, 1980. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Mary Kay (John) Horrer, Robert (Tamara) Stroud, John (Karen) Stroud, and Philip (Paula) Stroud; 11 grandchildren: Joshua Stroud, Nicole (Michael Collins) Stiles, Justin Horrer, Mylie (Richard) Pumphrey, Jaden Horrer, Colt Stroud, Clint Stroud, Reese Stroud, Philip Stroud II, Ruth Stroud, and Susanna Stroud; and one great-granddaughter: Makenah Stiles.

He was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Aubree Stroud.