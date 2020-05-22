David Stroud, 78, of Armington, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be held with Rev. Carl Johnston officiating. Burial will be at Hittle Grove Cemetery in rural Armington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
William David Stroud was born October 30, 1941, in Bloomington, the son of William Bert and Mildred Lorraine Kindred Stroud. He was united in marriage to Kay Ann Mittelsteadt on May 9, 1980. She survives.
Also surviving are his children: Mary Kay (John) Horrer, Robert (Tamara) Stroud, John (Karen) Stroud, and Philip (Paula) Stroud; 11 grandchildren: Joshua Stroud, Nicole (Michael Collins) Stiles, Justin Horrer, Mylie (Richard) Pumphrey, Jaden Horrer, Colt Stroud, Clint Stroud, Reese Stroud, Philip Stroud II, Ruth Stroud, and Susanna Stroud; and one great-granddaughter: Makenah Stiles.
He was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Aubree Stroud.
Dave was a graduate of Hittle Township High School. He owned and operated Stroud and Company remodeling business. Dave served on the Armington Fire and Rescue Squad as an EMT and Assistant Fire Chief for 10 years, and as a part-time police officer for the Village of Armington. He was a member of Comet Masonic Lodge #641 A.F. & A.M. and a bronze sponsor of Ducks Unlimited for many years. In Florida, Dave was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Memorials may be made to the Armington Fire and Rescue Department or to Ebenezer Methodist Church. Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
