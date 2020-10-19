David W. Supan

David was very family oriented and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Throughout his life Dave was never idle, always tinkering with some project, helping family, friends and neighbors with his handyman skills. He was an avid hobbyist and sportsman competing in archery and golf tournaments in his younger days and enjoying fishing, boating, gardening, and woodworking. After retirement he spent most of his time with his wife enjoying time with family, golfing with friends at Ironwood, first in the Prune juice League and then a Travel Golf League on Tuesdays. He also met with his coffee group, every Monday morning at Panera Bread, which included Vietnam veterans and a WWII veteran who is 94 although Covid interrupted that. His group has a picture of them all hanging on the wall at the Panera on Veterans near Normal.