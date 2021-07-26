David Wary Schroder, 78 years young, left this world to discover wonderful things in the next one on July 24, 2021. David was born in Miami, Florida to Dr. Harold Mared Schroder and Anna Coe Bushnell, the eldest of three rambunctious brothers.

David's lifelong love of learning started early when he entered first grade at the age of four. His family lived in Pontiac, Illinois where his father was the town doctor. He won the science award in high school and did his undergraduate at Northwestern University with a minor in German. Recently uncovered pictures prove he was quite the party animal in his fraternity PKA. He spent a summer working in the laboratory at the Bad Orb sanitarium in Germany. He then continued his education at Illinois State University where he met his wife, Barbara, a housemate of a childhood friend.

Dave and Barb moved to Lincoln where Dave worked at Lincoln College from 1967 until his second retirement 2012. He taught photography for many years and amassed a large camera collection (anybody interested?). He taught everything science - all biology and chemistry classes. He taught marine biology for many years and many summer vacations were spent in the not so luxurious dorm house in Pigeon Key, Florida. He was a fountain of knowledge and those who knew him well would simply say "1-800-ask-Dave" when asked a question they did not know the answer to. David took a few early computer courses and built his own home computer from a kit. The kids were lucky enough to have access to video games at home BEFORE there was ATARI or home gaming systems when floppy disks were 8 inches wide. Dave was a "Lifer" in Boy Scouts and later was a Troop Leader with his wife, Barb as Den Mother for many years. He was also an archery instructor for 4-H for many years. David continued to learn throughout his career and retirement, going on many fellowships and special invitation (accomplished science geek) trips through the American Chemistry Association and local LOESS geological society. He loved rocks, fossils and paleontology as evidenced by his vehicle license plates T REX and PALEE 8. Dave was even present at the dig in Alberta, Canada where they discovered Sue the T Rex. He also rappelled down bat caves and crawled through caverns looking for guano samples. One trip took him to a live volcano in Hawaii where his curiosity led him to melt the bottom of his shoes. Dave and Barb took their children on many family vacations and continued to travel frequently before and after retirement to Germany, Italy, Panama, all Caribbean islands, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

David loved all things plant, animal, or mineral - a frequent family vacation car game. He would have been equally as happy being a veterinarian as a science teacher. He loved his pets and it showed in their longevity. There is even a 22 year old (at least) black African frog who is blind and must be hand fed worms up for adoption as his habitat, the greenhouse, is being dismantled. Dave loved gardening and was a Master Gardener for many years, planting and tending the Jaycee and Scully parks and fairground flower beds. Dave had an extensive home flower garden, fruit trees, vegetable garden, grape arbor, blueberry and raspberry bushes. Each year he would donate tons of produce to the Logan County Food Pantry and Habitat for Humanity. After retirement David volunteered and was a docent for the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. David used his skills to put the entire catalog of exhibit specimens on computer and was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year award. Dave was a very special man, very kind, very giving and would strike up a conversation with anybody about anything. Always the talker, teaching suited him well. It was nearly impossible to find a local nurse who had not had a class from Professor Schroder, who described him as tough but fair. David had high standards for himself and those around him. He will be remembered as a man who was so very kind and loved and expressed himself through his actions. David was a loyal husband, father and friend who did not take kindly to unfairness but never made an enemy. His children have many fond memories of dad-time going kayaking, fishing, on nature walks in forests learning about science and nature, hanging out in the science labs at LC, and definitely the numerous family vacations.

David's ashes will be buried next to his mother and father at the family farm in Odell, Illinois.

David leaves behind his wife, Barbara McLaughlin Schroder of Lincoln; son, Andrew Schroder and wife, Candace Wauhop of Champaign; daughter, Jennifer DiPasquale and partner, Bobby Champion; grandchildren: Anthony William and Joseph David DiPasquale and their father, Steve DiPasquale of Lincoln. Also surviving are: brother, Tom and wife, Lisa Bayer of Ave Maria, Florida, their children: Anna Burky, Marie Barker and Jacob Schroder; brother, Paul and wife, Sue Whitmer of Odell, their children: Jeff and Mark; sister-in-law, Marcia McLaughlin of Durango, CO; brother-in-law, Mark McLaughlin and wife, Marcia of Rock Island; brother-in-law, Joe McLaughlin of Silvis; sister-in-law, Jean McLaughlin of La Jolla, CA and many nieces, nephews and their children.

There will be no funeral services, however a celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future.

Memorials may be made in David's name to the Logan County Animal Control. Cremation rites have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.