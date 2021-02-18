David Wesley Torbert

Using his writing and communication talents in a variety of jobs, David settled in as the Youth and Adult Sports Program Director for the Clinton Community YMCA, where he served as the Camp Osage director and coordinated all youth sports programs. Teaching and coaching youth basketball, football and soccer, and instilling a love of sport, sportsmanship and Christian principles of the YMCA, was a task he dearly loved.

David also volunteered his time with the DeWitt County Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Central Illinois CEO program and the DeWitt County Development Council.

David's family, wife and daughter, and friends were a top priority, and he expressed his love often, always flashing a million-dollar smile and willing to drop anything to help a friend or family member in need.

He is survived in death by his wife, Rachel, and daughter, Hannah; parents, John and Denise; brother, Tim (Stephanie) Torbert and nephew Jake and niece Alexa; sister Jamie (Christopher) McGrew and nephews Liam, Quinn and Conor; sister Amie Farrell and nieces Eileen and Elise; and sister Tracie (Neil) Kennedy and nieces Ellie and Emerson and nephews Cooper, Anderson and Oliver.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents Herman and Brownie Powers and Dude and Dixie Torbert.