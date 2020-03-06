David Wiegand

FORREST — David H. Wiegand, 91, of Forrest, passed away Thursday evening (March 5, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his family.

David was born Aug. 18, 1928, at Taylor, Mo., the son of Benjamin and Caroline Moser Wiegand. He married Ethel Waibel Dec. 3, 1961, at Forrest. She survives in Forrest.

He is also survived by three sons, John (Jane), Wilsonville, Ore.; Ben (Michelle), Yardley, Pa.; Bob (Chiu), Potomac, Md.; one daughter, Becca (Bill Wilson), Vancouver, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Hilti, Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Lester, Paul, Joe, Laverne, Wilbur and Benjamin; and three sisters, Carolyn Butikofer, Leona Steffen and Edith Zimmerman.

David served in the U. S. Army in 1951 and 1952. He farmed in the Saunemin area until 1960. David and Ethel started and operated a business resolving problems which arose in grain shipments. He was active in various aspects of volunteer work.