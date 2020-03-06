David Wiegand

David Wiegand

{{featured_button_text}}

FORREST — David H. Wiegand, 91, of Forrest, passed away Thursday evening (March 5, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his family.

David was born Aug. 18, 1928, at Taylor, Mo., the son of Benjamin and Caroline Moser Wiegand. He married Ethel Waibel Dec. 3, 1961, at Forrest. She survives in Forrest.

He is also survived by three sons, John (Jane), Wilsonville, Ore.; Ben (Michelle), Yardley, Pa.; Bob (Chiu), Potomac, Md.; one daughter, Becca (Bill Wilson), Vancouver, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Hilti, Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Lester, Paul, Joe, Laverne, Wilbur and Benjamin; and three sisters, Carolyn Butikofer, Leona Steffen and Edith Zimmerman.

David served in the U. S. Army in 1951 and 1952. He farmed in the Saunemin area until 1960. David and Ethel started and operated a business resolving problems which arose in grain shipments. He was active in various aspects of volunteer work.

David was baptized in 1950 in Forrest, and by God's grace, served the Lord the remainder of his life, worshipping in Forrest, then in Champaign, before returning to Forrest for the last few years. He was a minister at the Champaign-Urbana Apostolic Christian Church for more than 30 years, including 10 years as elder. David enjoyed reading, sharing the Word, and living the more excellent way. He was interested in everything and everyone, especially vibrant discussions around the family table, at church with fellow believers, or with anyone he met.

Funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest, with the ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in Northside Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Forrest.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and one hour prior to the funeral Sunday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of David Wiegand, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St
Fairbury, IL 61739
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Mar 8
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
1:30PM
Forrest Apostolic Christian Church
27215 East 900 North Rd
Forrest, IL 61741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before David's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News