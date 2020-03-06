David Wiegand

FORREST — David H. Wiegand, 91, of Forrest, passed away Thursday evening (March 5, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his family.
David was born Aug. 18, 1928, at Taylor, Mo., the son of Benjamin and Caroline Moser Wiegand. He married Ethel Waibel Dec. 3, 1961, at Forrest. She survives in Forrest.
He is also survived by three sons, John (Jane), Wilsonville, Ore.; Ben (Michelle), Yardley, Pa.; Bob (Chiu), Potomac, Md.; one daughter, Becca (Bill Wilson), Vancouver, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Hilti, Fairbury.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Lester, Paul, Joe, Laverne, Wilbur and Benjamin; and three sisters, Carolyn Butikofer, Leona Steffen and Edith Zimmerman.
David served in the U. S. Army in 1951 and 1952. He farmed in the Saunemin area until 1960. David and Ethel started and operated a business resolving problems which arose in grain shipments. He was active in various aspects of volunteer work.
David was baptized in 1950 in Forrest, and by God's grace, served the Lord the remainder of his life, worshipping in Forrest, then in Champaign, before returning to Forrest for the last few years. He was a minister at the Champaign-Urbana Apostolic Christian Church for more than 30 years, including 10 years as elder. David enjoyed reading, sharing the Word, and living the more excellent way. He was interested in everything and everyone, especially vibrant discussions around the family table, at church with fellow believers, or with anyone he met.
Funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest, with the ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in Northside Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Forrest.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and one hour prior to the funeral Sunday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.
Service information
3:00PM-6:00PM
100 W. Maple St
Fairbury, IL 61739
1:30PM
27215 East 900 North Rd
Forrest, IL 61741