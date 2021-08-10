ODELL — Davie J. (Pollock) Lewandowski, 63, of Odell, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 5:20 p.m. at his home in Odell, IL.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac, IL with Reverend Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Davie was born September 25, 1957, in Pontiac, IL to Thomas and LaDonna (Weber) Lewandowski. He is survived by his father.

Also surviving are his lifelong partner, Mary Cooper of Odell, IL; brothers: Jeff Lewandowski of Cornell, IL and Dennis (Sue) Estes of Danvers, IL; and sister, Lori Crain of Pontiac, IL; sister-in-law Paula Lewandowski of Pontiac, IL.

He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother, Jim Lewandowski.

Davie attended Pontiac Township High School. He worked at Interlake Steel for 33 years and later at Vactor Manufacturing in Streator, IL.

Davie was a founding member of the Heartland Chapter of ABATE. He loved dirt track racing, riding motorcycles, and hanging out at the dog park with his Stroker. Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 N 1358 E Road, Pontiac, IL 61764.

