SHERIDAN — Dawn Kimberly Anderson, 48, of Roanoke, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora.
She was born March 6, 1972, in Bloomington.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara (Newman) Anderson, Eureka; two brothers, Derek Anderson, Arizona, and Dale (Jen) Anderson, Michigan; two nieces, Katie and Sophia Anderson; and very special friends, Robin, Amy and Sierra Kleen. She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Anderson; maternal and paternal grandparents, her second parents as she called them Sheldon and Dorothy Een, whom she spent her summers with.
She was baptized on Aug. 5, 1984, at East White Oak Church in Normal. She was a member of the Class of 1990 of El Paso High School, then going on to Southern Illinois University to attain a BS degree in industrial technology. She was employed by Caterpillar during high school and again after college, from there she went on to Burgess Norton in Geneva, and then on to SMF in Minonk. (This last move brought her closer to her mother.)
She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral service conducted by Pastor Kevin Garner at 11 a.m. at the Fox River Lutheran Church, 2785 E. U.S. Route 52, Sheridan. Burial will be at Helmar Cemetery in Newark.
Memorials may be directed to the Fox River Lutheran Church, 2785 E. U.S. Route 52, Sheridan, IL 60551.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home, 102 S. Johnson St., Newark. For additional information, call 815-695-5131 or go to www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
