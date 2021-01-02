CLALLAM BAY, Washington - Dawn M. Stasi (Bidner) of Clallam Bay, WA died December 24, 2020 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA. Formerly of Gibson City, and Northbrook, IL. Dawn was born October 20, 1970 in Gibson City, IL. A daughter of Marsha (Mike) R Burwash (nee Coons, Stasi) Albuquerque, NM and Gary Bidner, Fisher, IL. Lovingly adopted daughter of Daniel E Stasi (Ronna Heinig) Oro Valley, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Anthony and Beverly Coons. Dawn held fond memories of her early years on her grandparent's farm in Gibson City, IL. Dawn and her daughter Harley cherished walking the beach near her home in Clallam Bay, WA collecting sea glass. She had wonderful artistic talent that included drawing, sewing and pumpkin carving. She had a full life caring and helping others and was a caregiver to Harley. She will be deeply missed.