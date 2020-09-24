Dawn P. Lowe

Dawn was an Elementary Teacher for thirty-five years mostly in Southern Illinois, including the towns of Bunker Hill, Gillespie, Vandalia, Mount Vernon, Harrisburg, and last teaching in Collinsville Unit District 10, retiring in 1986. After retirement she substitute taught at Christ the King School in Springfield. When she wasn't teaching, she and her husband partnered well for many years in the churches he pastored, with Dawn working in Christian Education and Children's ministry. They were very proud of the years they spent at Sugar Creek Methodist Church in Springfield where they were part of an outreach team whose motto was “Place for Beginning, Becoming, and Belonging.” Dawn loved playing the piano, listening to musicals, walking for exercise, shopping, and traveling the world. She was known for her coordinated outfits, including jewelry, that she wore throughout her life. She possessed a welcoming nature and was always desiring to help others. Dawn found humor in many situations; she rarely missed an episode of “The Tonight Show,” starring Johnny Carson, her favorite comedian. She was fiercely devoted to her husband and children and always their biggest fan. Dawn will be dearly missed by her family and friends, who take comfort in knowing that she will be reunited with her husband Don, who was the love of her life.