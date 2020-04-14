× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Dawn C. Woods, 81, of Normal, went to be with the Lord at 3:38 p.m. Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private graveside service will be Thursday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Dawn was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Bloomington, to Laurence and Lavern Lettner Yeast.

She is survived by her sons, Rocky Woods, Normal, and Todd Woods, Marion, Iowa; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Liz) Pingree, Grove; Angela (Ben) Lamb, Fort Worth, Texas; Joshua Woods, Bloomington; Peyton Woods, North Liberty, Iowa; and Aaronson Woods, North Liberty, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Genevieve Rose Lamb and Hazel Dawn Woods. Also surviving are her sister, Jeanine (Tim) Cronin, New Hampshire; and sister-in-law, Eileen Perry, Columbia, Mo.; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Dawn was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Normal. She loved playing her organ, writing poetry and decorating the house at Halloween and Christmas for her grandkids. Dawn was a wonder cook and enjoyed cooking for family get-togethers. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.