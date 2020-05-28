Dean Blimling

NORMAL — Dean William Blimling, 93, of Normal, passed away May 20, 2020, at Heritage Health, Normal.
Per Dean's wishes, no visitation will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bloomington. Donations in Dean's honor may be made to USS LST Ship Memorial, 840 LST Drive, Evansville, IN 47713. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dean was born March 27, 1927, in Murrayville, to Roy V. and Mabel McCurley Blimling. He married Pauline Osborne on Aug. 21, 1948, in Murrayville. She preceded him in death in August 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marjorie Kehl, John Blimling, Donald Blimling, Charles Blimling and Peggy Ash.
Surviving are his daughter, Debra (Lester) Siron, Bloomington; three grandchildren, Laura Siron and Dawn (Blake) Kuppersmith, both of Atlanta, Ga., and Lucas (Tori) Siron, Edwardsville; six great-grandchildren, Reagan, Corbin and Fallyn Siron, and Liam, Marlo and Arden Kuppersmith; brother, Dale Blimling, Jacksonville; sister, Mabel Henkel, Normal; and sister-in-law, Peggy Williams, Jacksonville.
Dean served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on LST 929H as a seaman first class. His working years followed involving multiple family ventures such as running a turkey farm with his wife, Pauline, and running a blacksmith shop with his dad. This time was followed by owning Dependable Dry Wall before retiring from Illinois State University Maintenance Department in 1989.
After retirement, Dean and Pauline enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Dean and his LST 929H shipmate, Bill Beard, organized the LST 929H ship reunions which continued for 20 years. His personal hobbies included woodworking, hunting and car races.
Dean was a life member of the VFW Post 454 in Bloomington and the American Legion in Normal. Dean and Pauline were also members of the First Presbyterian Church of Normal.
Dean will forever be remembered for his yellow ruler suspenders, his love of his family and friends and his contagious chuckle that could fill a room.
Dean's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the Heritage Health West Wing Staff, Normal, and the Transitions Hospice staff. Their level of care and attention provided great comfort to Dean and the family over the years and will never be forgotten.
