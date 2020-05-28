Dean Blimling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Dean William Blimling, 93, of Normal, passed away May 20, 2020, at Heritage Health, Normal.

Per Dean's wishes, no visitation will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bloomington. Donations in Dean's honor may be made to USS LST Ship Memorial, 840 LST Drive, Evansville, IN 47713. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dean was born March 27, 1927, in Murrayville, to Roy V. and Mabel McCurley Blimling. He married Pauline Osborne on Aug. 21, 1948, in Murrayville. She preceded him in death in August 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marjorie Kehl, John Blimling, Donald Blimling, Charles Blimling and Peggy Ash.

Surviving are his daughter, Debra (Lester) Siron, Bloomington; three grandchildren, Laura Siron and Dawn (Blake) Kuppersmith, both of Atlanta, Ga., and Lucas (Tori) Siron, Edwardsville; six great-grandchildren, Reagan, Corbin and Fallyn Siron, and Liam, Marlo and Arden Kuppersmith; brother, Dale Blimling, Jacksonville; sister, Mabel Henkel, Normal; and sister-in-law, Peggy Williams, Jacksonville.