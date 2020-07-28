BLOOMINGTON — Dean R. Steinkoenig Jr., 83, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday (July 27, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
His Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Father Doug Hennessy officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be left to Quincy University, Quincy; Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington; or St. Anthony's High School, Effingham, all in Illinois.
Dean was born June 15, 1937, in Highland, a son to Dean and Pearl Mueller Steinkoenig Sr. He married Barbara Stead on Sept. 12, 1959, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Oak Park.
Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Steinkoenig of Bloomington. Dean was the proud father of five sons, who also survive. Sons are Tim (Mary Beth) Steinkoenig, Morton; Chris (Kitty) Steinkoenig, Villa Hills, Kentucky; Matt (Victoria) Steinkoenig, Bloomington; Mike Steinkoenig, Bloomington; and Jake (Colleen) Steinkoenig, Bloomington. Also surviving are Dean's siblings, including sisters, Sandra (Carl) Derhake and Mary Lou (Bob) Phillips, and brother, David (Marty) Steinkoenig, all of Quincy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dean grew up in Southern Illinois where he graduated high school from St. Anthony's in Effingham. He also attended and graduated from Quincy College, where he played baseball and earned his education degree. Baseball continued after college, when he was drafted by his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and played in their minor league system for several years in both Decatur and Ardmore, Oklahoma. Dean enjoyed teaching and coaching in Quincy and Decatur where he was active in baseball, football and wrestling programs. Dean was particularly proud of the baseball program he started at Holy Trinity Junior High School in Bloomington.
Condolences and memories of Dean may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
