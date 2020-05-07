× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PEKIN — Deane H. Haning, 82, of Burr Ridge, formerly of Minier, passed away at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Brookdale in Burr Ridge.

Deane grew up in Minier and was active in the community from an early age starting with 4-H. Throughout high school he took roles in student government, school yearbook, active in the church, and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. After high school, he attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he studied theater and served as president of the Psi Upsilon fraternity, Omicron Chapter.

He spent the majority of his adult life in Pekin, raising his three children and continuing his involvement across the community. His many civic involvements included serving on the board of the local Rotary club, assisting with children's summer theater, coaching his sons’ Odyssey of the Mind teams, serving as Cubmaster for the Cub Scout pack, as well as serving as the president of the Parents Association at the Illinois Math and Science Academy.

Music, history, and church served as foundations of Deane's life. He played the organ at St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier as well as the Pekin Congregational Church of Christ for a number of years.