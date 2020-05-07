PEKIN — Deane H. Haning, 82, of Burr Ridge, formerly of Minier, passed away at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Brookdale in Burr Ridge.
Deane grew up in Minier and was active in the community from an early age starting with 4-H. Throughout high school he took roles in student government, school yearbook, active in the church, and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. After high school, he attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he studied theater and served as president of the Psi Upsilon fraternity, Omicron Chapter.
He spent the majority of his adult life in Pekin, raising his three children and continuing his involvement across the community. His many civic involvements included serving on the board of the local Rotary club, assisting with children's summer theater, coaching his sons’ Odyssey of the Mind teams, serving as Cubmaster for the Cub Scout pack, as well as serving as the president of the Parents Association at the Illinois Math and Science Academy.
Music, history, and church served as foundations of Deane's life. He played the organ at St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier as well as the Pekin Congregational Church of Christ for a number of years.
Also for many years, Deane was active with the Committee for Historic Preservation of Pekin, particularly with the campaign to save the old Pekin Theatre.
He passed on his love of music to his children, all of whom continue to share this passion through participating in choirs, bands, and a capella groups over the years.
Later in life, Deane moved to Champaign where he enjoyed cheering on the Fighting Illini and taking long walks with his beloved dog, Bear.
After falling ill, Deane moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in Burr Ridge.
He has enjoyed visiting with his grandsons and granddaughter, watching the Cubs and receiving visits from his family.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold and Leta Haning; his ex-wife, Marjie (Troutman) Haning; sister-in-law, Joyce Haning; nephew, Jay Haning; and his dog, Bear.
Deane is survived by his brother, Duane Haning, Minier; children, William Haning, Amsterdam; Andrew Haning and his wife Laurie, La Grange; and Hallie (Haning) Cook and husband, Nicholas, Waco, Texas; his grandsons, Hunter and Kyler, La Grange; and granddaughter, Ruth Cook, of Waco, Texas.
A private family burial will be held Saturday. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Psi Upsilon fraternity under the memorial link in Deane Haning's name. To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
