× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

ATLANTA -- Deanna M. Bender, 65, of Atlanta passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Roaches Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Deanna Marie Axne was born on December 1, 1954 in Davenport, Iowa the daughter of Glenn O. and Florence M. Easley Axne. She was united in marriage to Dale J. Bender on June 3, 1972. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Elizabeth Ann Mullican, Robyn Lynn (Tim) White, Eric J. (AShley) Bender. Five grandchildren: Nicole, Cody, Dylan, Jolene, Ellis. Great grandchildren Jazmyn. One brother: Steven (Dorinda) Axne.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Deanna graduated from the Moline High School in 1972 and later Black Hawk College , Moline, Illinois.She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Atlanta. She was employed at DaVita Health Care in Bloomington as a dialysis technician.

Memorials may be made to the UIC Division of Transplant Surgery 840 S. Wood Street MC 961 Suite 402 Chicago, Illinois 60612. Quiram Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Deanna Bender as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.