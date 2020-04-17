Deanne Howard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Deanne Marie "Dee" Howard, 81, died on Wednesday (April 15, 2020) following her battle with cancer at HospiceCare of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC. A funeral and celebration of life service will be held later this year.

Deanne was born Oct. 9, 1938, to Lemanual and Suzanne Derington in St. Anne. She was the youngest of seven children. Two of her sisters, Virginia Mignogna and Helen (Bob) Klaiss survive her.

Upon graduating from St. Anne High School, Deanne was employed as a secretary at St. Anne Elementary; secretary at American Marietta Co., Kankakee; legal secretary for Edwin Sale, Kankakee; legal secretary for Jack Beaupre, Kankakee; and, customer service representative for various companies in South Carolina. During this time, Deanne married and raised three children.

She leaves behind two sons and a daughter, Jeff (Terrie) Howard, Normal; Greg Howard, Greenwood, S.C.; and Kathy (Heath) Watterson, Greenwood, S.C.; A son, Brian Howard, preceded her in death. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jackie (Nate) Mucci, Bloomington; Amy (Derek) Townsend, Bloomington; Andrew (Tina) Howard, Kirkland, Wash.; Sarah Watterson, Greenwood, S.C.; Sophie Watterson, Greenwood, S.C.; and Gianna Howard, North Port, Fla.; and six great-grandchildren.