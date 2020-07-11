Deborah Gail Ziegler

NORMAL - Gail entered this world February 26, 1953; the daughter of Harry W. and Barbara A. (Zook) Ziegler. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz and we always called her "our lucky baby". Gail peacefully went to be with God, July 9th, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Gail was 67 years old. Gail, at her request, will be cremated with her ashes to be interred at a future date. There will be no service at this time. Calvert Metzler Memorial Home is facilitating arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online with www.beckmemorial.com.
Gail graduated from University High School in 1970; a three year graduate; and from Barnes School of Nursing in St. Louis, in 1973. She enjoyed her high school years where she traveled with the Band of America playing French Horn. She also enjoyed participating in drama activities.
Gail was a nurse; even as a little girl, feeding red hots to her patients, her stuffed animals and her sister, Sue. In high school she was a Candy Striper and her nursing career began at BroMenn Medical Facility. Most of her 33 year career was spent in various units at St. Joseph Medical facility. She was also an EMT for LeRoy Rescue Squad and a trauma nurse. Gail retired from St. Joseph Medical Center in 2007.
Gail is survived by her father, Harry W. Ziegler; her mother, Barbara A. Starcevic; both of Bloomington; her beloved sister, Susan (Verle) Castle; her niece, Rebecca (Michael) Vollmer and family, Louisiana; her nephew, Nicholas (Marti-Lynn) Castle and family, Wisconsin; her 'sister in heart', Reni McAtee; several devoted cousins; friends; and her dear dogs, Miss Cricket and Arlo.
Gail loved God, her family, her animals, and her friends. She loved to laugh!! Her favorite color was purple; she loved rainbows and butterflies. She often spoke of seeing her pets who crossed the 'Rainbow Bridge' before her--now she can. She had a huge heart!!
The day before Gail entered the hospital, she wrote a poem "Just give it to God"; she grew tired of fighting her battle of health issues for several years and she did indeed, "just give it to God".
The family is grateful for the prayers and support of family and friends.
Fly High With Your Wings, Gail, we love you and we'll miss you. Rest in Peace.
