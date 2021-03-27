BLOOMINGTON - Deborah J. Prodehl, 69 of Bloomington, lost her brave battle with pancreatic cancer and entered into the presence of God on March 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. Deborah's life exemplified selfless service to others, and while we are left to mourn her loss, there are countless family members and friends rejoicing the reunion in heaven.

Deb was born October 12, 1951 in Fairbury, IL, the (favorite) daughter of William and Kathleen Hoover. She married the love of her life, Jim Prodehl, on October 24, 1998. He preceded her in death on her birthday, October 12, 2018. Deb and Jim enjoyed many years at their cottage on Big Sand Lake, where she found artistic inspiration, deer to feed, and the comradery of family and friends. She loved the outdoors and treasured long walks through the woods, especially after a heavy snow.

Deb completed her nursing degree at Spoon River College in Macomb, IL in 1980 and continued to work in the public and private sectors until her retirement in 2000. She was a caretaker by nature and always went above and beyond to care for her patients. She was known for her compassion and authenticity, and she strived to preserve the human element in her nursing.