Dec. 9, 1950 - April 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Deborah J. Williams, 72, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully after a year-long battle with cancer at 7:44 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on December 9, 1950, in Peoria, a daughter of Lyle and Vera Killebrew Schertz. She married Jim Williams in Bloomington. They spent 47 wonderful years together and he survives. Survivors also include many cousins, brother-in-law, Greg Williams, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Debbie was a graduate of Eureka High School and Illinois State University. She worked at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington over 35 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, on cruises in the Caribbean Islands, and time spent at their Florida home. She also loved shopping trips with her dear girlfriends and was an avid collector of interesting treasures. She enjoyed the company of her cats, first Nikki, then Simon.

Debbie was a wonderful daughter, wife, aunt and friend, and she will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Pastor Gary Salm will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be held at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.