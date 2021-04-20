NORMAL — Deborah Lynn White, 62, of Normal, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 peacefully at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington with her family by her side. We are comforted in knowing that she is now home with the Lord.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. A private family service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Ransom United Methodist Church, Ransom, IL. Pastor Kent King-Nobles will officiate. Following the service, burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Morris, IL.

Deborah was born November 30, 1958 in Morris, IL, to Charles and Dolores (Douglas) Stull. She married Dale White, February 23, 1980 and then later married Robert "Rob" Stoops, July 15, 2011 in Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband Rob Stoops, Normal; her son, Kevin (Jackie) White, Bloomington; and her three grandchildren: Keegan, Jacob and Kyle White.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents.

Deborah graduated from Illinois State University with her Masters Degree in Counselor Education. She worked as the Executive Director at Mid Central Community Action for several years and was a member of Normal First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL.