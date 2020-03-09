Debra A. Falk

Debra was born on September 25, 1957, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, Illinois. She was the daughter of Richard L. Baker and Inez A. Folken Baker. Debra lived her first 37 years in Toluca and graduated from Toluca High School in 1975, where she formed a strong bond with her best friend, Diana Volpe, who preceded her in death. She met her first husband, Robert D. Baker, in Toluca, who she was married to for 11 years, until he preceded her in death. She met her husband, Loren A. Falk, while working as the store manager at Casey's in Minonk, IL, and they married on February 12, 1994. He survives.​