MINONK — Debra A. Falk, 62, of Minonk passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Bloomington.
Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Toluca.
Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association.
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is in charge of arrangements.
Debra was born on September 25, 1957, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, Illinois. She was the daughter of Richard L. Baker and Inez A. Folken Baker. Debra lived her first 37 years in Toluca and graduated from Toluca High School in 1975, where she formed a strong bond with her best friend, Diana Volpe, who preceded her in death. She met her first husband, Robert D. Baker, in Toluca, who she was married to for 11 years, until he preceded her in death. She met her husband, Loren A. Falk, while working as the store manager at Casey's in Minonk, IL, and they married on February 12, 1994. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Heidi M. Brauch, Jeremy R. Baker and Joshua R. Baker; grandchildren, Emily, Cole, Taylor and Parker; a brother, William R. Baker; and sister, Donna J. Baker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard L. Baker; mother, Inez A. Folken Baker; and daughter, Tiffany S. Baker.
Debra worked at State Farm as an underwriting service assistant for the past 15 years.
