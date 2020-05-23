BLOOMINGTON — Debra Ann (Brewer) Schmidt, 72, of Bloomington passed away Thursday (May 21, 2020) at home surrounded by family.
She was born May 1, 1948 in Aurora. She married Rod Stechman April 27, 1968. She later married Steve Schmidt June 30, 1979 in Las Vegas. He survives.
She is also survived by her children Patricia (Keith) Stromsoe, Jeff (Michelle) Stechman, Brian Stechman, Susan (JR) Schrlau, Teresa (PJ) Lewis; nine grandchildren, Sean and Sarah Malone, Laura and William Stechman, Joseph Stechman, Josslyn and Edward Schrlau, and Cora and Cayson Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her brother Les Houghton and sister Bonnie O’Bryan.
Debra was lucky enough to be a stay-at-home mom while her children were growing up. Once her children had gone off to school she started her own cleaning business, which she successfully ran for 17 years until her retirement. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Bloomington. She was a very fun loving, social person. Debra loved going shopping and dancing with her friends. She loved her Volkswagen Bug, she was so proud the day she got it and would show it off to everyone. Above all else, she loved her family. She was the best grandma anyone could ask for. She will be deeply missed.
A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday May 26, at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with entombment to follow in East Lawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Debra’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.
