Debra Ann (Brewer) Schmidt

Debra was lucky enough to be a stay-at-home mom while her children were growing up. Once her children had gone off to school she started her own cleaning business, which she successfully ran for 17 years until her retirement. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Bloomington. She was a very fun loving, social person. Debra loved going shopping and dancing with her friends. She loved her Volkswagen Bug, she was so proud the day she got it and would show it off to everyone. Above all else, she loved her family. She was the best grandma anyone could ask for. She will be deeply missed.