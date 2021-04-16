Debra 'Debi' Lynn Thurow

Debi was raised in Macomb and graduated from Macomb High School 1974. She remained a proud Macomb resident until 2011 when she moved to Fayetteville, AR.

In her early years she studied Horticulture at Western Illinois University. For more than 30 years she owned her own retail floral, interior design and gift shop, Debi's Interior Decor, Gifts & Floral. She served on the board of the Illinois State Floral Association as President, Vice President, Treasurer and Financial Manager. She was named to the Illinois State Florist Hall of Fame in 2005. She served her community on the board of the Macomb Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Ambassador Committee, and as a member of the Western Illinois University Athletic Board. Most recently Debi worked as the Development Director at the Illinois Agriculture Leadership Foundation (IALF).

While living in Macomb Debi was an active member at Maple Avenue Christian Church.

She was an avid WIU Leatherneck and Arkansas Razorback fan.

She loved spending time with family and vacationing together, cheering on her grandkids in sports and dance, decorating, gardening, blogging and web design.