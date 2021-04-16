FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Debra (Debi) Lynn Thurow, nee Caspall, 64, of Fayetteville, AR passed away surrounded by her family at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.
She was born June 16, 1956 in Macomb, IL to Frederick Charles and Shirley Joan Caspall. She married Mike Thurow on September 4, 2011; he survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Brittney (Martin) Kuhn, nee Bradshaw; and their children Elle and Charlie of Franklin WI; her bonus daughter, Michelle Raymer of Chicago, IL; Mike's son Brandon (Casey) Thurow; and their children Emory, Grayson, Gabriel and Clair Auden of Conway, AR; Mike's daughter Ryan (Dallas) Brashears; and their children Penelope, Lily, Evie and Camden of Fayetteville, AR; her father Fred (Gloria) Caspall of Macomb, IL; her sister, Laura (John) Cripe of Downs, IL; her nephew David (Courtney) Cripe; and their daughter Madeleine of McKinney, TX; her niece Joy (Adam) Johnson; and their son Emden of Normal, IL; her nephew Gabriel (Jessica) Cripe of Southgate, KY; her beloved dog, Zoe; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first mother, Shirley Joan Caspall, nee Kreps and her second mother Barbara Eloise Caspall, nee Holstine; her grandparents, Kathryn Weghorst and her husband Dutch, Ralph Caspall and his wife Grace, Mildred and Ernest Kreps and Otho and Dorothy Holstine; her aunt, Kay Cummins-Kousky and uncle, Larry Caspall.
Debi was raised in Macomb and graduated from Macomb High School 1974. She remained a proud Macomb resident until 2011 when she moved to Fayetteville, AR.
In her early years she studied Horticulture at Western Illinois University. For more than 30 years she owned her own retail floral, interior design and gift shop, Debi's Interior Decor, Gifts & Floral. She served on the board of the Illinois State Floral Association as President, Vice President, Treasurer and Financial Manager. She was named to the Illinois State Florist Hall of Fame in 2005. She served her community on the board of the Macomb Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Ambassador Committee, and as a member of the Western Illinois University Athletic Board. Most recently Debi worked as the Development Director at the Illinois Agriculture Leadership Foundation (IALF).
While living in Macomb Debi was an active member at Maple Avenue Christian Church.
She was an avid WIU Leatherneck and Arkansas Razorback fan.
She loved spending time with family and vacationing together, cheering on her grandkids in sports and dance, decorating, gardening, blogging and web design.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Maple Avenue Christian Church in Macomb, with the Rev. Donnie Case officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery South of Fandon. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb.
Memorials may be made to the IALF Debi Thurow Scholarship, World Vision or She is Safe.
For everyone's protection please follow mask protocol and Covid-19 guidelines while gathering.
You may sign the guest book and leave on line condolences at clugston-tibbitts.com.