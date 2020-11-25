BLOOMINGTON — Debra "Jean" Burton, aged 64, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. in her daughter's home in Bloomington, IL. Jean was born on April 5, 1956 to Fred E. Cosat and Mary "Annabelle" (Kinney) Cosat. Jean was one of seven children and grew up with her brothers and sisters in their Westville, IL home. Jean is survived by her brothers, Mike (Christine) Cosat Sr. of Georgetown, IL and Cliff (Sandy) Cosat of Tilton, IL. Preceding her in death are her siblings: Fred Cosat Jr., Cheryl Cosat, Karen (Cosat) Harper, and baby Cynthia Cosat.

Jean is a graduate of Westville High School, class of 1974. In 1977, she married James E. Burton and became the mother of his son, Scott Alan Burton. Jean and Jim resided in Westville the majority of their 36 years together. Her daughter, Samantha A. (William) Losher was born in 1979 and now lives in Bloomington with her three granddaughters: Mercedes "Sadie" Baybordi (Sami Medel), Annabelle Baybordi, and Elaina Losher whom all meant the world to her. James and Scott have preceded her in death.

Jean was a local hairdresser in Westville for many years, cherishing the time with her customers who became her friends and family. She went on to work for the Westville School District where she taught P.E. and retired in 2018 as one of the school's secretaries. Jean made an impact on many children's lives during her time at the school.