BLOOMINGTON — Debra Jo Thorp-Stokes, 59, of Carlock, formerly of Shirley and Bloomington, passed away Friday (April 24, 2020).

She was born Jan. 28,1961, in Elgin, the daughter of Ralph Thorp and Bonnie Jeanne Reinking.

She is survived by her daughter, Molly Stokes, Hopedale; and a brother, James (Sarah) Thorp, Mooresville, Ind.

Debbie, graduated from Bloomington High School in 1979 and graduated from Bloomington-Normal School of Radiography in 1981. Debbie worked at BroMenn Medical Center for over 20 years in the mammography department. She liked the outdoors and spending time with friends and family.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

