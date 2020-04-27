BLOOMINGTON — Debra Jo Thorp-Stokes, 59, of Carlock, formerly of Shirley and Bloomington, passed away Friday (April 24, 2020).
She was born Jan. 28,1961, in Elgin, the daughter of Ralph Thorp and Bonnie Jeanne Reinking.
She is survived by her daughter, Molly Stokes, Hopedale; and a brother, James (Sarah) Thorp, Mooresville, Ind.
Debbie, graduated from Bloomington High School in 1979 and graduated from Bloomington-Normal School of Radiography in 1981. Debbie worked at BroMenn Medical Center for over 20 years in the mammography department. She liked the outdoors and spending time with friends and family.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.