DECATUR — Debra June Kelton, 66, of Decatur, IL passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Debra was born on October 25, 1954 in Heidelberg, Germany, the daughter of CB Kelton and Doris (Johnson) Hammel. She was a member of Harvest Christian Center. Debra loved music, singing, animals but most of all her children and her family. She was a very kind and generous woman.

Debra is survived by her parents: CB (Ellen) Kelton of Gilbert, AZ and Doris Hammel of Decatur; children: David B. (Jayme Gutierrez) Spiker, Jr. of Honolulu, HI, James P. (Tabitha) Spiker of Honolulu, HI and Sarah (Justin) Dunlevy-Vest of Normal; sister, Cheri K. (Julie Brugh) Ashley of Decatur; brothers: John W. (Jennifer) Kelton of LaGrange, GA, Steven R. (Tammy) Kelton of Warrensburg and Michael D. (Angel Miley) Kelton of Decatur; half-brother, Scott L. (Susan) Kelton of Mesa, AZ; half-sister, Jodi (David) McIntee of Little Elm, TX; companion, Raymond D. Wall, III of Decatur; grandchildren: Dylan Spiker, Danika Spiker, Jordyn Spiker, Hailey Spiker, Mason Spiker and Jackson Vest.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Danny A. Kelton.

