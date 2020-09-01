Debra Lynn Bree

She is survived by her four fantastic children, Ella, Owen, Aiden, and Liam. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Pat Bree, who were guiding lights on how to live and how to love; and her brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Alanna Bree, who were so dearly loved and gave such unlimited support. She is survived and utterly loved by her husband, Joe; and survived by hundreds, if not thousands, of children she devoted her life to as the director of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center. She was the voice for the voiceless and a guardian for the most vulnerable.