 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debra Lynn Bree
0 entries

Debra Lynn Bree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — Debbie Bree was 45 years old when she passed on Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020.)

She was an angel on earth who brought joy and light to all she met.

She is survived by her four fantastic children, Ella, Owen, Aiden, and Liam. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Pat Bree, who were guiding lights on how to live and how to love; and her brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Alanna Bree, who were so dearly loved and gave such unlimited support. She is survived and utterly loved by her husband, Joe; and survived by hundreds, if not thousands, of children she devoted her life to as the director of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center. She was the voice for the voiceless and a guardian for the most vulnerable.

Visitation will be Tuesday at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., St. Charles, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday at North Cemetery, North Fifth Ave. (Route 25), St. Charles.

For further information, contact Yurs Funeral Home,  St. Charles, at 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News