EMDEN — Debra S. Rademaker, 68, of Emden, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at OSF. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Debra was born September 28, 1952 in Bloomington to Arthur and Rose Mary Spaulding Lee. She married Eddie Williams and then later married Bart Rademaker.

Debra was preceded in death by her father and one brother, Mark Lee.

Debra is survived by her mother, Rose Mary Lee of Mackinaw; one daughter, Trisha Williams Strange of Emden, one son, Jeffery Williams of Pekin; five grandchildren: Lindsey (Dalton) Guy, Lexi Strange, Jaedyn Rybolt, Sadie Williams, Kyler Williams; two sisters: Cindy (Ron) Meredith of Mackinaw, Ellen (Tim) Smith of Mackinaw; several nieces and nephews.

Debra graduated from McLean-Waynesville-Armington High School in 1970.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Memorials may be made in memory of Debra to: Emden Fire and Rescue 306 Lincoln Street Emden, Illinois, 62635 or Emden Community Chest Club. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL, at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.