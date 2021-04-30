BLOOMINGTON — Debra V. Corbitt, 61, of Bloomington, IL passed away on April 27, 2021. She was born October 4, 1959 to Huey White and Lottie Hix in Lancaster, OH and married her sweetheart, Craig A. Corbitt on June 17, 1978 at Funks Grove Church.

Debra is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Chris) Sinnott of San Marcos, CA, Jennifer (Cody) Ashworth of Atlanta, IL; grandchildren: Mark Sinnott of San Marcos, CA, and Mason, Kaleb, and Paxton Ashworth of Atlanta, IL; siblings: Wayne (Robin) White of Chandler, AZ, Ricky (Sue) White of Millington, TN, Janna (Rick) Stanley of Ypsilanti, MI, Roger (Carla) White of Marion, AR, Tina (John) Davis of Cape Coral, FL; and many brother/sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse; and son, Alan Corbitt.

Debra was a great mom and grandmother. Not only were her children her pride and joy, but her grandchildren and cats were her whole world. She loved nothing more than caring for her grandbabies and going on adventures with her family. From white water rafting and thrill seeking on the rollercoasters at Six Flags, to digging in the dirt for gems and planting more flowers in her beautiful garden, Debra loved to spend her time with her family.