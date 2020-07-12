Delbert J. Augsburger

Delbert served in the United States Army Air Corp as a Staff Sergeant during World War II, where he flew 23 missions over Germany in the ball turret of a B-17. He worked for Yordy Hardware for 15 years and he owned and operated Del’s Heating and Air Conditioning for 47 years. He was a member of the Legion and former chief of the Flanagan Fire Department. He was a member of the Flanagan United Methodist Church and Flanagan Christian Church. He traveled on many mission trips to Mexico, Chile, & Russia. Delbert was the first person to put a flag atop the Flanagan water tower in the early 1980’s. He was dearly loved by many.