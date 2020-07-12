FLANAGAN- Delbert J. Augsburger, 97, of Flanagan, passed away at 6:00 PM on Friday July 10, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in LaSalle.
His funeral service will be at Prairieview Mennonite Church at 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 14, 2020 with Pastor Dana Jumper officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church from 9:00-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Flanagan immediately following services with full Military Honors to be presented. Memorials may be given to Illinois Veteran’s Home in LaSalle or to the Flanagan Christian Church. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is in charge of arrangements.
Delbert was born in Flanagan, Illinois on March, 29, 1923, a son to Elmer and Mabel Yordy Augsburger.
He married Betty Jo Huddleston on March 15, 1947. She preceded him in death in 2009.
Surviving are his children, David J. Augsburger, Chillicothe; Barbara (David) Kalkwarf, McGregor, Iowa; Teresa (Neil) Ulrich, Waddell, Arizona; Sheila(Kyle) Zehr, Alpha; 13 grandchildren :Dave (Christine) Augsburger, Lisa(Joe) Bischler, Joe(Nikki)Augsburger, Michael(Niki)Kalkwarf, Anna(Dow)Buckmaster, Nathan Ulrich, Jacob Ulrich, Leah(Grant)Souder, Silas Ulrich, Sarah(Jeremy)Mosier, Dan Zehr, Tim Zehr, Krissy(Matt)Martin; 18 great-grandchildren ; 3 great-great -grandchildren ; 1 sister, Florence Bryant ; Numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son,Mark Augsburger; daughter-in-law, Leanna Augsburger ; 5 brothers Merlin, Dean, Donald, Clayton, Joe; 5 sisters Mardell Kenagy, Verna Heiser, Darlene Limberg, and 2 in infancy.
Delbert served in the United States Army Air Corp as a Staff Sergeant during World War II, where he flew 23 missions over Germany in the ball turret of a B-17. He worked for Yordy Hardware for 15 years and he owned and operated Del’s Heating and Air Conditioning for 47 years. He was a member of the Legion and former chief of the Flanagan Fire Department. He was a member of the Flanagan United Methodist Church and Flanagan Christian Church. He traveled on many mission trips to Mexico, Chile, & Russia. Delbert was the first person to put a flag atop the Flanagan water tower in the early 1980’s. He was dearly loved by many.
